First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.11 and last traded at $33.11, 171 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.03.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average is $32.50.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.53% of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

