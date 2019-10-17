First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,255,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,928,000 after acquiring an additional 170,875 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 108,256 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2,004.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 102,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 97,309 shares in the last quarter.

FTSL traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,138. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $48.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.41.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 4.6%.

