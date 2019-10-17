FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSV. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstService from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

FSV stock opened at $102.25 on Thursday. FirstService Corp has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $111.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. FirstService had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a positive return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $573.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstService Corp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

