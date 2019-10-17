Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Fortive were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fortive by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 834,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,003,000 after acquiring an additional 75,261 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Fortive by 35.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 8.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 841,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,591,000 after acquiring an additional 65,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Fortive by 5.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $86.00 price target on Fortive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $84.00 price target on Fortive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,435,332.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTV stock opened at $69.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. Fortive Corp has a 1 year low of $62.89 and a 1 year high of $89.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.15%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

