Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $245.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Forum Energy Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FET opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FET shares. Citigroup lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Forum Energy Technologies from $4.25 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank set a $1.00 price objective on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, CEO C Christopher Gaut acquired 20,000 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,466,899.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

