Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Trading 7.3% Higher

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD)’s share price traded up 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.06, 409,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,570% from the average session volume of 24,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Forward Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 15.86%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,341 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management owned 9.72% of Forward Industries worth $8,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

