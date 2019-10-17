Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 2,690 Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,578,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tech Data by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,386,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,161,000 after buying an additional 334,938 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tech Data by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,155,000 after buying an additional 290,160 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tech Data by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,853,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,058,000 after buying an additional 99,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Tech Data by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 292,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,600,000 after buying an additional 96,647 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TECD stock opened at $124.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tech Data Corp has a 12 month low of $66.93 and a 12 month high of $128.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.36. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TECD. Citigroup set a $100.00 target price on Tech Data and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Tech Data from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research set a $115.00 price objective on Tech Data and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tech Data to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tech Data currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

In related news, VP Beth E. Simonetti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $157,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Rabinovitch sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $36,592.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,943 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

