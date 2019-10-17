Fox Run Management L.L.C. Cuts Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 64.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 1.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $105,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,940.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $28,072.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,178 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

SNX stock opened at $115.87 on Thursday. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $71.82 and a 12 month high of $117.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.02.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.44. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

