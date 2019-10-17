Fox Run Management L.L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 6,123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 607,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,587,000 after buying an additional 598,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $695,650,000 after purchasing an additional 307,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 17.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,870,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,962,000 after purchasing an additional 282,069 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 156.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,700,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,336,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

HRC opened at $101.24 on Thursday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.82 and a one year high of $109.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 6,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total transaction of $674,562.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,215 shares in the company, valued at $856,495.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $566,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRC. Barclays upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.43.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

