Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 556 Shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BMC Stock were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,799,000 after buying an additional 368,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,277,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,486,000 after buying an additional 44,818 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,969,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,748,000 after buying an additional 867,790 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,436,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,450,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMCH shares. BidaskClub downgraded BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Wedbush downgraded BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $25.00 target price on BMC Stock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley upgraded BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BMC Stock from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.09.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Hamblet sold 40,096 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,002,800.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa M. Hamblet sold 8,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,781 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BMCH stock opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $946.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH).

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.