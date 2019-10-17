Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Franklin Covey from $35.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered Franklin Covey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.38.

FC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,360. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $488.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.16, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 3,847.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 543,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 829,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,209,000 after purchasing an additional 26,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

