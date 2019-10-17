Frankly (CVE:TLK) Shares Up 42%

Shares of Frankly Inc (CVE:TLK) shot up 42% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.71, 127,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 167% from the average session volume of 47,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.84.

Get Frankly alerts:

Frankly (CVE:TLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.59 million for the quarter.

Frankly Company Profile (CVE:TLK)

Frankly Inc operates as a software-as-a-service provider of content management and digital publishing software in the United States. It provides an integrated software platform for brands and media companies to create, distribute, analyze, and monetize their content on Web, mobile, and television primarily.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Frankly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frankly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.