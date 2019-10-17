FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Short Interest Down 5.8% in September

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 458,200 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the August 30th total of 486,400 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on RAIL. ValuEngine raised FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of FreightCar America in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.44.

Shares of RAIL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,333. The company has a market capitalization of $55.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. FreightCar America has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $16.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $73.66 million during the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. Analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in FreightCar America by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 25,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FreightCar America by 791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 25,809 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

