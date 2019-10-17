Freshpet Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,018 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 7,075% compared to the average daily volume of 56 put options.

FRPT stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.37. 9,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.68. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $28.44 and a 12-month high of $52.42.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.59 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J David Basto acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $247,104.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,867.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 749.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,538,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,353,000 after buying an additional 2,239,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 254.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 887,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,396,000 after buying an additional 637,442 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter worth about $26,907,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter worth about $24,958,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 19.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,147,000 after buying an additional 372,151 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

