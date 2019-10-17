FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Short Interest Up 5.9% in September

FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the August 30th total of 34,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several analysts recently commented on FSBW shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of FSBW stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.48. 8,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.86. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $23.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.14 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 23.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 263,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

