Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) Short Interest Update

Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the August 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fuling Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.99% of Fuling Global worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fuling Global stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.73. 8,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,386. Fuling Global has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28.

Fuling Global Company Profile

Fuling Global Inc produces and distributes plastic service ware products. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. Fuling Global Inc sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers.

