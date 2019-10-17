Fund L.P. 10X Sells 17,000 Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 17,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $63,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of GALT stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $221.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 232,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 56,332 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 20,098.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 16,481 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

