Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97. Funko has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $982.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.07.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Funko had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Funko will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 17,316 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $416,276.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 50,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $1,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,324,156 shares of company stock worth $132,979,091. 16.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Funko by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 105,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC boosted its position in Funko by 518.0% in the second quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 121,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 101,605 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Funko in the second quarter valued at about $3,178,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Funko in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Funko by 7,766.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

