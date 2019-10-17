FY2019 EPS Estimates for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Increased by Analyst

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the pharmaceutical company will earn $3.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.94. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GSK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.79.

Shares of GSK opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.68. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $36.41 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.78.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 175.45%.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 177,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,965.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,261,781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,776,000 after purchasing an additional 989,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,845,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,912,000 after purchasing an additional 212,166 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.8% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,229,470 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,034,000 after purchasing an additional 141,256 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7,574.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,816,424 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 25.7% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,605,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,233,000 after purchasing an additional 328,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

