Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Galantas Gold Corp (CVE:GAL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 million and a PE ratio of -3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07.

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh, County Tyrone. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

