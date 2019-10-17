GAMB Market Capitalization Tops $915,690.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One GAMB token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $915,690.00 and $109,396.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00042981 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $480.68 or 0.05944607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00001129 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00044053 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000163 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

