GameCredits Hits One Day Trading Volume of $15,159.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex and YoBit. In the last week, GameCredits has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. GameCredits has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $15,159.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00674805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000701 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013067 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000322 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Poloniex, BitBay, Coinrail, Cryptopia, Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

