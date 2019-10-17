GAPS Tops 1-Day Volume of $33.45 Million (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 17th. GAPS has a total market cap of $72.36 million and $33.45 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GAPS has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One GAPS token can currently be bought for $7.24 or 0.00089133 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00035498 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001230 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00117137 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,144.82 or 1.00437834 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000645 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001817 BTC.

About GAPS

GAPS (GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin.

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

