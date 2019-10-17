Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. is a provider of mission-critical flow control and compression equipment and associated aftermarket parts, consumables and services. Its products and services consist of compressor, pump, vacuum and blower. Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. is based in Milwaukee, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet cut Gardner Denver from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Gardner Denver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Gardner Denver from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Gardner Denver stock opened at $29.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Gardner Denver has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Gardner Denver had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gardner Denver will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gardner Denver by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Gardner Denver by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Gardner Denver during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Gardner Denver by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Gardner Denver during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

