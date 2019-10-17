Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $11.47 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 17.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 395,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 86,269 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,360,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,312,000 after purchasing an additional 159,600 shares during the last quarter. Lyons Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $669,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $11,596,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 259,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 60,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 127,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $4,093,906.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 709,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,755,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $1,706,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 809,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,608,914.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,686,908 shares of company stock valued at $54,473,503 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Nomura set a $37.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.04.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $30.81 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

