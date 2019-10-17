Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $9.21 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,191 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 34,312 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,561 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 44,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock opened at $86.71 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $57.39 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.59. The firm has a market cap of $103.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $883,906.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,712.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $2,299,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,730,357. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.65 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.10.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.