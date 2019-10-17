Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,080 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10,824.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,308 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,589.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 819,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,564,000 after purchasing an additional 788,686 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,645.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 720,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,683,000 after purchasing an additional 694,545 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,141,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $621,561,000 after purchasing an additional 598,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,986,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $877,186,000 after purchasing an additional 555,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $280.56 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $208.34 and a one year high of $305.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.22.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.27.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $676,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,483,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,104 shares of company stock valued at $15,418,539. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

