General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,339,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,293 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in General Mills were worth $73,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after buying an additional 6,544,997 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 24,698.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,246 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,946,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,431,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,313,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.67. 1,322,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,582,223. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.92.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Edward Jones upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

In other news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $846,570.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,008.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,033,208.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

