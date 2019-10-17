Genesis Vision Trading Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00012693 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $323,365.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012424 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00228985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.29 or 0.01103223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00030156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00090255 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Binance, Hotbit, HitBTC and Ovis. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.