GenesisX Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $57,471.00 and $2.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000133 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 8,966,964 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

