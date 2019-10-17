Gentex (GNTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Gentex has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS and its FY 2020 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $468.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gentex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GNTX stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65. Gentex has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $28.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNTX. B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on shares of Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $71,373.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $150,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,106.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,775,639. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

