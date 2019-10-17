Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts updated its FY19 guidance to $5.60-5.68 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to $5.44-5.52 EPS.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.51. 17,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.52 and its 200-day moving average is $99.61. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $87.26 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Raymond James started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price target on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 price target on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

