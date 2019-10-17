Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,237. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.61. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $87.26 and a one year high of $115.20. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

