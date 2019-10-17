Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 173.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

NYSE GPC opened at $97.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $87.26 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

