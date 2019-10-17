GET Protocol Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and $10,541.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GET Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00004179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Liquid.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GET Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00042956 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007364 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $483.31 or 0.05978542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000412 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000267 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00043701 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC.

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a token. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets.

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GET Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GET Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.