Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gevo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of GEVO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.72. 16,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,522. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. Gevo has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.58.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 31.05% and a negative net margin of 101.94%. Equities analysts expect that Gevo will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

