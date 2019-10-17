Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.97. Gildan Activewear also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.53-0.53 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins upgraded Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.50.

NYSE:GIL traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,123. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $40.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.91 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

