GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GVDNY. Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.84. 746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,364. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.65. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $58.00.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

