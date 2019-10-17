Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBZ opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.30. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $12.45.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.