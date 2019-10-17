Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at SunTrust Banks

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price target hoisted by SunTrust Banks to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen set a $83.00 target price on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.25.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $48.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average of $54.19. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 16.79, a current ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 2,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $150,305.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at $48,217.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $241,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,332.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,371 shares of company stock valued at $549,865. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 44,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

