Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 6,962 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,880 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,962 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.5% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 32,036 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130,007 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 84,551 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,649,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 597,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,681,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush set a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.69.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $140.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1,065.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.61. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $93.96 and a one year high of $142.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.74%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

