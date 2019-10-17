Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.25 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gogo is the leading provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry. They currently provide services on approximately 9,600 aircraft, which represents more than 20% of the world’s total commercial and business jet aircraft. Gogo has partnerships with 14 commercial airlines and is installed on more than 2,500 commercial aircraft. Nearly 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world’s largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GOGO. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.19.

Shares of GOGO traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $5.90. 587,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,796. The firm has a market cap of $499.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.04. Gogo has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hugh W. Jones purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $199,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 65,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $258,664.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 265,851 shares of company stock worth $1,101,013. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gogo by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,456,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,717,000 after purchasing an additional 263,685 shares in the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gogo by 22.4% in the second quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,404,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,549,000 after purchasing an additional 623,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Gogo by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,112,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 469,268 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Gogo by 43.8% in the second quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,725,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Gogo by 13.4% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,551,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 183,056 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

