Gold Bits Coin (GBC) One Day Volume Hits $2.00

Gold Bits Coin (CURRENCY:GBC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Gold Bits Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DDEX. Gold Bits Coin has a market cap of $2.27 million and $2.00 worth of Gold Bits Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gold Bits Coin has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gold Bits Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00228982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.01099040 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00030586 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00087907 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gold Bits Coin Token Profile

Gold Bits Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,968,611 tokens. Gold Bits Coin’s official Twitter account is @GoldBitsCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gold Bits Coin is blog.goldbitscoin.com. Gold Bits Coin’s official website is goldbitscoin.com.

Buying and Selling Gold Bits Coin

Gold Bits Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Bits Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Bits Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Bits Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Bits Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Bits Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.