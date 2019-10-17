Golden Leaf (CNSX:GLH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd (CNSX:GLH) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 881500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

About Golden Leaf (CNSX:GLH)

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products. The company also research and development; ownership, administration, and leasing of real estate; ownership and leasing of capital equipment; and medical marijuana patient consulting activities.

