Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €79.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €75.16 ($87.39).

Shares of HEI opened at €64.00 ($74.42) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion and a PE ratio of 12.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of €64.07 and a 200 day moving average of €66.91. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a 52-week high of €73.52 ($85.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.79.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

