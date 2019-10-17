Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Imax (NYSE:IMAX) a $23.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on Imax (NYSE:IMAX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IMAX. B. Riley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Imax and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imax from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Imax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Imax in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imax has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.57.

IMAX traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 14,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,489. Imax has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.85. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Imax had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $104.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Imax will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 8,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $173,884.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,050.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $40,885.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,869.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imax in the second quarter worth $16,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Imax during the second quarter worth $9,094,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Imax during the second quarter worth $7,809,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Imax by 83.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,879,000 after buying an additional 379,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Imax during the second quarter worth $6,666,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

