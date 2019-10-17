Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €81.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €88.80 ($103.26).

EPA SAN opened at €82.68 ($96.14) on Monday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($108.10). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €81.05.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

