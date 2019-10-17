Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €95.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Symrise and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €83.12 ($96.65).

FRA SY1 opened at €88.08 ($102.42) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €86.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of €84.43. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

