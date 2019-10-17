Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stock Position Lowered by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund lessened its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up about 0.5% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 475.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 88,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 110,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 76,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 95,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Shares of GBIL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.37. 152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,049. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.26. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $100.41.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.