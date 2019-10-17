Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,570,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the August 30th total of 12,310,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after buying an additional 65,726 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth $520,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10,206.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 83,692 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 71,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.6% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 31,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GT shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

GT traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.13. 1,852,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,121,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

